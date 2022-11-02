Viral: Union Minister's comment on RRR

We all know how RRR went on to become one of the biggest successes in the history of Indian cinema. It is now receiving immense love across the world. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also used it as a reference for his political statements.

Goyal attended an interactive industry recently. During the meeting, Goyal said that the Indian manufacturers should stick to world-class quality without diluting the standards. He said that if the products are manufactured that way, they will be blockbusters like RRR.

"Create your own RRR blockbuster. Maybe, some of you will make films also. But for those who may not have the minds or skillsets to make a film, maybe you could, with your resolution and resilience, show us the results," said Piyush Goyal.

This clip went viral on social media. RRR's official Twitter handle quoted this video and wrote, "Thank you @PiyushGoyal Sir. Here's to celebrating Indian Cinema on the global stage, narrating many more inspiring stories and achieving many more milestones... May the Indian Film Industry forever flourish."

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.