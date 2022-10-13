Vikram's film is based in KGF

Chiyaan Vikram is currently high on the success of his recent film Ponniyin Selvan Part: 1. This Mani Ratnam directorial is having a sensational run at the box office. Meanwhile, Vikram is also prepping for the shoot of his next film.

Tentatively called Chiyaan 61, this film is directed by Pa. Ranjith. We hear some exclusive titbits about this movie. According to the sources, the story of this film is set in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

Apparently, the film is based on a true story and is set in the pre-independence era. It is based on the story of a marginalized community in KGF. It is about real-life miners who worked in KGF during the British era.

It is heard that Pa. Ranjith worked on this script for four years. Vikram will be sporting a raw, rustic and rugged look in this movie.

The female lead will not be only a romantic interest for the lead hero but also has a significant role in the story, said the sources. We hear that the makers are considering Rashmika Mandanna for the character.

The shoot of Chiyaan 61 begins tomorrow. Studio Green is producing the project. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for it.