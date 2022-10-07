Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika are heading to the Maldives; what's brewing?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are known to be good friends in the film industry. The duo teamed up for the first time in the film Geetha Govindam. The movie ended up as a huge blockbuster, paving way for them to reunite for Dear Comrade. The film failed at the box office but the pair received a lot of applause from the audience. Ever since they teamed up for Geetha Govindam, the rumors are rife that something is cooking between the two, on the personal front.

Both Rashmika and Vijay denied that there is nothing more than friendship between them, the speculations keep coming up every now and then. Now, we hear that the duo is heading to Maldives. Both Vijay and Rashmika were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. It looks like the duo is heading for a holiday.

The news of the same is currently trending on social media and giving a hint at something is brewing between the two. On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film Liger. He will next be seen in Kushi. On the other hand, Rashmika's Bollywood debut Goodbye released today.