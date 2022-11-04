Vijay Deverakonda in a crazy Hindi remake!

There are several successful films in the Bollywood film industry. One of them is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is an iconic film that launched the career of Aditya Chopra as a big director. Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in the film.

Now, the latest reports in the film nagar reveal to us that Vijay Deverakonda is in talks to do the modern-day remake of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Already, Vijay Deverakonda is working very hard to grab a couple of interesting Bollywood films.

Already, Vijay is reportedly in talks with a couple of filmmakers in Hindi. Karan Johar, who was associated with Vijay Deverakonda for the film Liger is said to be helping Vijay approach a couple of interesting filmmakers.

As of now, Vijay is said to be approached for a couple of interesting films and this remake is also said to be one among them.

For now, we do not have clarity on the next Hindi film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.