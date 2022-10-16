Venu Udugula pins hopes in Naga Chaitanya

Director Venu Udugula made his debut as a director with the film Needhi Naadi Oke Katha.The director received critical acclaim with his debut film, and then, he made Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Virata Parvam failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.



However, we have now come to know that Venu Udugula is planning to come up with a third film soon. The sources in the film nagar reveal to us that Venu Udugula has approached Naga Chaitanya Akkineni recently, with an interesting script.



The sources say that the project in the discussions is a political drama. Chay listened to the script but his response is currently a suspense. Chay is yet to take a decision on the project and he may take a call soon.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the shoot of NC22.