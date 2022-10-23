The title of Balakrishna's 107th film was unveiled recently at Kurnool's iconic Konda Reddy Buruzu. The film's crew participated in the event. The title has been fixed as Veera Simha Reddy. Thousands of fans participated in this title unveiling event. Meanwhile, director Gopichand Malineni stated that he made this film as a die-hard fan of Balakrishna. He said that the movie will have all the elements that fans expect from it. He opined that they will celebrate the film for sure. He confidently stated that Veera Simha Reddy will be beyond everyone's expectations.

Gopichand said that it was an honour to work with Balakrishna. He further added that there are 20 days of shoot left as of now. "Even if we release the film at this point, it will be a sure-shot blockbuster," he went on to say.

Veera Simha Reddy features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play other important roles in it. Thaman is composing the music for it. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project. It is slated for Sankranthi 2023 release.