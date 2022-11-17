Veer Savarkar works for British, Rahul Gandhi displays documents

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reiterated that the staunch Hindutva follower Veer Savarkar has worked for the British and betrayed the Congress Party.

Addressing a press conference at Akola in Maharashtra as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, he displayed a document said to be a letter written by Veer Savarkar to the British rulers.

Citing some highlighted points in the letter where Veer Savarkar requested the Britishers, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and signature of the Veer Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Veer Savarkar has betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter in an attempt to get released from Andaman Jail.

The Congress leader also pointed his finger at Veer Savarakar by saying that he also received pension from the British rulers after the staunch Hindutva follower released from the jail.

Rahul Gandhi said that the youth in the country are worrying about getting jobs while the farmers in distress don't get support from anywhere. Though the people are paying taxes they are not getting free education and medical services as the government educational institutions and hospitals were closed, he blamed.

Meanwhile, movie actress Riya Sen joined Rahul Gandhi, when the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed at Putur in Maharashtra on Thursday.