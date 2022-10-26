Upasana tastes 1950's Japanese food

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Upasana couple is currently busy in Japan. The couple is currently busy with the promotional activities of RRR in Japan. The team is having a great time in the country and we hear that the film's collections are impressive too. Meanwhile, Upanasa has gone for street shopping. She had a Japaneese Soul Food which was discovered around 1950.

"My Ramen Experience = Ultimate Umami - "essence of deliciousness"

Discovered around - 1950 this is truly Japanese Soul Food. There are over 50k restaurants in Japan - only serving ramen. Find ur own hole in the wall & slurp away." she posted on her Instagram profile.





Upasana is seen tasting the food in the pictures that she shared. She is extremely happy to share a new experience. She mentioned that there are more than 50 thousand restaurants in Japan that only serve ramen.

Apart from Charan and Upasana, there are NTR, Pranathi, Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli in Japan.