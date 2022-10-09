Unstoppable 2 Trailer: Balayya is back with a bang

Nandamuri Balakrishna's maiden talk show Unstoppable was a big success. It streamed on Aha last year and got a tremendous response from the viewers. Thus, the makers have renewed the show for a second season.

The trailer of Unstoppable 2 was unveiled just about a while ago. This trailer was directed by Prashanth Varma of Awe and Kalki fame.

In the trailer, we can see Balakrishna hunting for a treasure. His unstoppable nature has been established through this trailer.









Towards the end, we see Balayya back on the sets of Unstoppable and he then utters the dialogue, "Prashnallo marintha fire... Aatallo marintha dare... Saradallo marintha satire... Meekosam marintha ramjugaa..."

The trailer ends with a powerful dialogue which goes like this, "Debbaku Thinking Maaripovala..." Unstoppable season 2 will premiere on October 14. A new episode will be streamed every Friday. Reportedly, the first episode features Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu as the chief guest. An official promo of this episode is expected to be out soon.