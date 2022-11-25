Ulaganayagan builds a huge line-up!

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan has scored a historic hit with his latest action spy thriller 'Vikram'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film went on to create a new record in Tamil cinema. The line-ups he orchestrated by himself are also no shorter than 'Vikram'.

Recently Kamal was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory issues, but the doctors have assured that it is pretty normal now and the visit too is just a casual check-up. It is reported that he is back home taking bed rest. Post his recovery he shall be joining the shoot of 'Bigg Boss Tamil: Season 6'. Post this he has made an incredible line-up. He is currently shooting for 'Indian - 2' with Shankar Shanmugam and shall be joining Pa. Ranjith for next. He has also signed a film with Malayam filmmaker and editor Mahesh Narayan and has summoned Vetrimaaran to chalk out a plot. Needless to say, he shall be joining Lokesh for another installation of 'Vikram - L.C.U.'. It is also reported that he is also in talks with a young filmmaker who scored a big hit a couple of months back.

Along with all these, he has announced that he shall be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for a second time after 35 years. This line-up itself shows why he is called Ulaganayagan - Universal Hero!