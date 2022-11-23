Two held in murder of Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao in Bhadradri

Police have arrested two Guthikoyas in the case of the murder of Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and seized knives used in the murder. District SP said that only two people were involved in the incident and made clear that those who killed Srinivasa Rao will not be ignored and strict action will be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Indrakaran Reddy said that such attacks will not be tolerated. Ministers participated in Srinivasa Rao's funeral at Erlapud. Earlier, MP Vadiraju Ravichandra gave financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh to the family members of Srinivasa Rao.

MP Ravichandra, MLC Tatha Madhu, MLA Rega Kantha Rao, CMO officers Smita Sabharwal, Priyanka Varghese, Principal Secretary Forest Department Shantha Kumari, Collectors, SPs, and other officials of Khammam and Bhadradri districts participated in the funeral of Srinivasa Rao.