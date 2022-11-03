TS SSC: Exams with 6 papers only, Education dept. issues orders

The Telangana education department has announced that students who have been appearing for 10th exams for the academic year 2022-23 have to appear for 6 papers only instead of 11 papers for 6 subjects. The department issued orders in this regard recently. But when it comes to the natural science subject there will be separate answer sheets for physics and biology, the orders said.

Due to the Covid pandemic the papers were reduced to 6 for the past two years. Though the department announced in the beginning of the present academic year that it is going to conduct the SSC exams with 11 papers, it took back the earlier decision recently and instructed the officials concerned to prepare the teachers and students to appear for the 10th class exams with 6 papers.

Students have to appear for one paper which carries 80 marks instead of two papers for each subject. Remaining 20 marks will be attached to the marks scored by the students in the internal assessment. The students who have been in view of 11 papers have to modify their preparation for the exams keeping 6 papers in mind.

As the education department accepted the proposals made by the NCERT, the change Corona pandemic has bought in the 10th exams pattern going is to be permanent with the recent orders issued by the education department in Telangana.