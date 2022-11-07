TRS wins Munugode amid BJP's money flow and Rahul's Yatra

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy emerged victorious during counting of votes polled in the most sought by poll to Munugode Assembly constituency amid high tension prevailed among the main contestants on Sunday.



The other key contestants from the BJP and the Congress party tasted the dust in the triangular war.

TRS candidate garnered 97,006 votes, his nearest rival and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy secured 86,697 votes and with 22,552 votes Congress party candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy lost her deposit in the by-election.

Immediately after the result came out, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the press persons has said that though the BJP pumped hundred crores of rupees from Delhi to buy votes and dispatched Income-Tax teams they only reduced the majority of the TRS candidate and not able to prevent the majority.

The party symbols which looked like pink party's car symbol has garnered the votes which supposed to secure by the TRS candidate. M Srisailam Yadav of Samaikya Parirakshana Samithi with roti-maker symbol got 2,407 votes and Shiva Kumar from Yuga Tulasi Party with road-roller symbol got 1,874 voters, TRS sources showed the statistics after the results were officially declared.

According to political pundits, the victory of the TRS against the two national parties may give rich dividends to the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's prestigious national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the coming days where most of the regional parties in other states may come forward to the BRS in the ensuing general elections.

When it comes to the defeat of the saffron party, its plan to force more by-elections on Telangana people by making the sitting MLAs to resign their membership to both the respective party and Legislative Assembly, after tasting victory at by elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies, has not go well with the Munugode voters.

According to the sources, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) entered Telangana during Diwali festival and exits the state one day after the Mungugode by-poll results came out, also conveniently paved way for the debacle of the party candidate Palavia Sravanthi Reddy. Majority of the party leaders skipped the poll campaign at Munugode by saying that they have been busy with the BJY. The Munugode voters take a serious note of Rahul Gandhi's sarcastic comments on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, by saying that KCR may field candidate in elections at US and UK by launching international party, and made the candidate of the grand old party to lose her deposit.