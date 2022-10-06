TRS leaders meet Central Election Commission, seek to register BRS

The TRS Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Kumar and Srinivas Reddy on Thursday met the Central Election Commission in Delhi and submitted a copy of the resolution passed at the Party executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, which decided to change the TRS party name to BRS. It sought the commission to accept the request and register the party name accordingly with the resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that a copy of the resolution has been given to Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma. He said that Election Commission has assured them that they would examine and take the steps as per the law.

Stating that a political party can change its party name according to Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, Vinod Kumar said that they had only changed their party name to BRS and informed the Central Election Commission as per the protocol.

It is known that the general meeting of the party held at the central office of the TRS party passed a unanimous resolution to change the name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) where the leaders of various political parties attended.