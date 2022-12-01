TRS Govt. sanctions 3897 posts in Govt. Medical Colleges

Giving a big push to the health and medical sector and more employment opportunities, Telangana State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accorded sanction for creation of 3,897 posts in various categories in nine medical colleges and attached government general hospitals across the state.

T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, Health, Medical and Family welfare has posted a series of tweets on his twitter handle, while sharing the details of the creations of new posts on Thursday.

He termed the initiative as a big boost to Aarogya Telangana under the visionary leadership of CM KCR garu.

The minister said that 433 posts have 433 posts have been created per college in 9 new Medical Colleges and attached Government General Hospitals at Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komarambeem Asifabad, Janagoan and Nirmal.

The people from all walks of life have lauded the state government in giving more priority to the public wellbeing by creating thousands of posts in medical colleges, where the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases will be reachable to people belonged to the below poverty line across the state with free of cost.