TRS complains to the election commission against Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

TRS leaders filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate in the Munugode by-election Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy and appealed to declare him disqualified from contesting in the ensuing by-election alleging that the latter has admitted to taking the contract of Rs. 18,000 crores to switch the party

The leaders met the Chief Election Officer of the state, Vikas Raj, and handed over the representation on Sunday. MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLA Gadari Kishore, and party general secretaries Srinivas Reddy and Soma Bharat were among the TRS team who met the CEC.

Alleging that Rajagopal Reddy himself admitted to a TV channel that he acquired a contract of Rs.18,000 crores from the BJP government to dump the Congress party and join in BJP, Lingaiah Yadav termed it as a complete mockery of democracy.

The TRS leaders said that people are watching the conspiracies of Rajagopal Reddy and the BJP and will vote them out in the upcoming by-election.