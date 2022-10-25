TRS Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy to adopt Dandumalkapur village

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Armoor MLA and PUC chairman Jeevan Reddy announced that he would adopt the Dandumalkapur village and ensure all the development takes place there. The MLA who was the in-charge of Dandumalkapur in the by-election participated in the election campaign along with Minister Jagdish Reddy and by-election candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and made the above comments.

Addressing the gathering, Jeevan Reddy said that he would take responsibility for developing the village of Dandumalkapur and swear in the name of goddess maisamma to fulfill all the promises. He said that war going on between a contractor who never cares about people except earning money and a leader who is always among the people.

Taking a dig at Rajagopal Reddy, Jeevan Reddy alleged that the former was sold to BJP for Rs. 18,000 crores. He said that welfare programs are being provided to people of all communities in Dandumalkapur village.

Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy and RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that there is no bus facility for the village earlier, which was arranged by the TRS government. He expressed confidence that Prabhakar Reddy will surely win the by-poll with a majority of 50,000 and called on the people to come together to drive away the BJP.