TRS announces Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as Munugode by-poll candidate

Highlights: KCR who had hinted that former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy will be the Munugode by-election candidate has officially announced the latter as the candidate.

Within hours after the election commission released the notification for the Munugode by-election on Friday and started receiving the nominations, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the candidate of the party.



KCR as always known who had earlier hinted that former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy would be the Munugode candidate has officially announced the latter as the candidate. Going by the candidate details, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has been an active leader in the TRS since the inception of the party in 2002 and won the assembly election in 2014 as an MLA.



However, Mr. Reddy was defeated by Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the 2018 elections and has been in charge of the constituency since then. It is learned that the Chief Minister has decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as all the surveys favoured the latter who has a strong hold on the constituency.



Meanwhile, the election commission has started receiving nominations for the by-election. The election will be held on November 3 followed by results on November 6.

