Traffic restrictions imposed in Visakhapatnam amid Modi's visit

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam, traffic restrictions have been implemented since Saturday morning and beefed up the security with 8,600 police personnel at the Prime Minister's meeting venue. Command control has been established under the supervision of an SP-level officer at the Andhra University premises.

The vehicular traffic has been banned in the vicinity of Andhra University Engineering Ground today and diverted the vehicles coming from Srikakulam Vizianagaram via Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Anandapuram Sabbavaram. The vehicles going from Anakapalli to Srikakulam will be diverted via Lankalapalem Sabbavaram Pendurthi. The CP Srikanth revealed that a green channel route has been arranged for the VIPs going to the Prime Minister's meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects to be undertaken in Andhra Pradesh with a cost of Rs.10,742 crore as well as inaugurate and dedicate the already completed projects to the nation. The foundation stones for the projects will be laid at the meeting to be held on Saturday at the Andhra University (AU) grounds.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will participate in this program along with the Prime Minister.