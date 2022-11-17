Traffic restrictions imposed in Hyderabad amid Formula E Race

Traffic restrictions were enforced in the tank bund area of ​​Hyderabad City in view of the prestigious Formula E Race to begin in the city from Friday. As part of the arrangements, the tourist spots on the Tank bund will remain closed along with NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park from the 18th of this month till the 20th.

The Telangana government will organise Formula E racing in collaboration with renewable energy company Greenko. The Indian Racing League will start on the 19th and 20th of this month at Hussain Sagar. The track works and gallery arrangements are going on at a brisk pace.



Meanwhile, Hyderabad Traffic Police has already revealed that the traffic restrictions will be implemented from 10 pm on the 16th to 10 pm on the 20th and diversions have already started in the surrounding areas of Tank Bund.

Joint CP of Traffic advised motorists not to pass in the vicinity of Khaitarabad Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharti Junction, Mint Compound, Telugu Talli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple Route, Tank Bund.