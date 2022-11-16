Samantha to do a film with young director

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the star heroines in Telugu. She recently came up with an interesting film titled Yashoda. The film is billed to be a female centric project and it marked the debut of new directors Hari-Harish. Meanwhile, Samantha is reportedly looking at another interesting film now, say the reports.

If the sources are believed to be true, Samantha is reportedly planning to do a film in the direction of young hero turned director Rahul Ravindran. Rahul Ravindran made his debut as a director with the film Chi La Sow. The film did well at the box office. Later, he failed with Manmathudu 2.

However, Rahul seems to be currently working on a couple of interesting films and he is in plans to do a film with Rahul Ravindran. The talks are currently going on, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Rahul Ravindran looks to have narrated a subject to Samantha already and the works of the same are currently in progress.

As of now, Samantha's next film is titled Shakuntalam which is gearing up for a grand release soon. More details on her new film will be out soon.