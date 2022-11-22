Ram Charan is to begin shooting for Bucchi soon

'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan has been a cultural celebration all over the internet with the success, and reputation he received post RRR. Although 'Acharya' was a debacle, the release of the film worldwide is generating a huge buzz for the actors too.

It was supposed to be Gautham Tinnanuri's film post the success of 'RRR'. Due to the commencement of big projects, his film was delayed and finally got shifted to Vijay Deverakonda. This left only two projects in hand for Ram Charan. One is with Shankar - #RC15 and the other, a very surprising entry, Bucchi Babu's film. Bucchi Babu was supposed to do the film with Tarak. Even in the last couple of weeks, there was news that Tarak is gonna give a nod to Bucchi for the shoot and in a surprising chain of events, the film got shifted to Ram Charan. People are wondering whether this is why Gowtham's project was shifted to Vijay.

It is also reported that Ram Charan is likely to join the shoot of this project from Sankranthi. It is also reported that Bucchi has plans of bringing in A.R. Rahman back to the talks again.