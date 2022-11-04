Balakrishna puts Anil Ravipudi on hold?

Sensational filmmaker Anil Ravipudi directed the film F3 with Varun Tej and Venkatesh in the lead roles. The director already confirmed that he will come up with yet another sequel, but he will first work on a film starring Balakrishna Nandamuri. The film's announcement has come out already.

As of now, the film's shoot was supposed to begin by now but there seems to be a delay in the same. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, we hear that Balakrishna asked Anil Ravipudi to wait for some more time before starting the shoot of the movie.

As per the reports, the film is expected to begin in January 2023, only after the release of Veera Simha Reddy, which is said to be NBK107. Balakrishna wants to dedicate his full time to NBK107 currently and then spend time on Anil Ravipudi's film.

Anil Ravipudi is also fine-tuning the script, and he definitely needs some time to begin the film. More details about the film and the official confirmation on the same will be out soon.