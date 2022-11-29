Today marks the lean warrior's historical fast-unto-death for separate Telangana, KTR & Kavitha laud CM KCR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) working president, Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha recollected the sacrifices made by the TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in achieving the statehood to Telangana marking his launching of fast-unto-death (Diksha Diwas) on November 29, 2009.

In separate tweets on their twitter handles, the siblings lauded their father on his struggle against the Andhra rules who opposed the formation of Telangana state on various platforms including the Parliament and the Combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

"13 years ago, on this day, our leader KCR has began fast-until-death to achieve statehood for TELANGANA. His strong belief in Non-Violent & peaceful protests to be the most powerful weapons in a democracy has proved to be right. Proud to be his follower!! Jai KCR

Jai Telangana ", Kavitha tweeted.





In another tweet, she said that, today(Nov 29) is a historical day, where Telangana movement warrior launched his fast-unto-death at Siddipet by defying the restrictions imposed by the rulers of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. The MLC also said that now under the leadership of CM Sri KCR Garu, Telangana state has been stood top in all fields and became a role model to the entire country, where the people from all sections of the society in Telangana has been living with pride and happiness after receiving fruits from the various welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by the KCR government.

In a tweet, KT Rama Rao has lauded chief minister KCR by saying that the way you carry forward the struggle (for Telangana statehood) is impossible to others.

"the day is a beginning to a new era; the day marks the enlightenment of the people (of Telangana) by a lean warrior who became a barrel gun, the day which draws the attention of the entire nation towards the Telangana, the day which steers the history in a new direction 29th November, 2009, the day is a memorable day in the history of Telangana'', the TRS working president tweeted.