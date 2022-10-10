TN Govt to seek an explanation from Nayanthara & Vignesh over Surrogacy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn got married on June 9th at Mahabalipuram and a documentary about their wedding will soon be premiered on Netflix. On Sunday, Vignesh Shivn took to his Twitter profile to confirm that he and Nayan have become parents. The couple is blessed with twin baby boys.

However, there seems to be a controversy now. It looks like the couple opted for surrogacy and there is a due medical procedure that one must follow, in India. Tamilnadu government will now be seeking an explanation from the couple if they had followed due procedure.

"Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with

twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam," tweeted Vignesh Shivn yesterday.

We have to see if Nayan or Vignesh come up with an explanation over the same.