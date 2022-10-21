The Nexus between Polavaram & Pawan Kalyan's Nuptial

The YSRCP leaders as well as ministers in Andhra Pradesh never leave a stone unturned in mocking Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on the name of his marriages.

With the recent meeting between Pawan Kalyan and TDP supremo Chandra Babu Naidu became a flash point in the state politics, the ministers have been competing with each other in firing salvos against Pawan Kalyan.

In the latest case, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has tweeted against the Jana Sena party chief by saying "The person who said ready to war is nowhere visible".

Seems to be giving strong counter to the minister, the fans, followers of Pawan Kalyan and Janasainiks has brought the Polavaram Project to the centre stage with a series of tweets.

"What is the progress of the Polavaram Project? When it is going to be completed? Are you able to answer the question by addressing a press conference for half-hour?", one of the tweets they posted sarcastically asked the minister.

Replying in the same tone and text, "it is my responsibility to complete the project before Pawan Kalyan gets married for the fourth time", Ambati Rambabu tweeted.

The tweet went viral on the social media where most of the netizens eagerly waiting to see how the Jana Sena chief will respond to the above said tweet.