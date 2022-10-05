The newly formed Telangana moves ahead by rules out the BJP's double-engine slogan in all fronts

The Telangana state which was born just eight years ago has been showing enormous performance in all fronts under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The newly formed State has beat out the other states in the country and stood first in Swachh Survekshan 2022. Seems to be an eye opener to the BJP-ruled Centre, Telangana has vehemently ruled out the so called double-engine-government in terms of development and welfare of its subjects. At the same time, it also proved that the ruling fraternity like the TRS-ruled Government has been enough to deliver the fruits of development and welfare schemes to the downtrodden people.



According to the recent Swachh Survekshan report, the villages and districts in Telangana become role model to the entire country. As many as 6 districts got place in the Top-10 districts where as many as 15 districts from Telangana were positioned in the Top-25 districts in the country. A total of 32 districts took place in the list of Top-51 districts all over India. Except Tamil Nadu no other southern state was in the list. When it comes to the villages in the list, it is a proud moment to the Telanganites where the villages have been showing good performance in all fronts according to the overall report of the Swachh Survekshan.

The survey which was conducted in 724 villages in 32 districts in Telangana from December, 2021 to February, 2022 has elicited the opinion of 7,240 people and the state got on an average of 98.62% marks in the Swacch Survekhan survey.

The well established wastage management system in place, Arrangement of sanitation vehicles to collect garbage from each household and transport the collected garbage to the nearest dumping yard has put the surveyed districts in the state in the list of Top-51.

The survey also found that 100 percent households in the state got water tap connections under Mission Bhagiratha scheme and 99.8 percent of the households have toilets.

When it comes to uninterrupted supply of drinking water, nationwide on an average 83 percent people were satisfied where as in Telangana 98 percent people expressed their satisfaction in this regard. 93 percent people from the state are of view that with the introduction of tap connections their financial burden was reduced which is a sigh of relief to the common people. Due to the water connections to the each and every house hold in Telangana, as much as nine percent girls in rural areas are able to go to schools. Earlier, they deprived education where they have to spend lots of time for their family chores. Apart from supplying drinking water to the households, the Mission Bhagiratha has been providing education to the rural girls.

With this, Telangana has been emerging as a role model to the other states in development and welfare of the people and defying the myth of double-engine-government slogan by the BJP –ruled Center.