Testing Times for Taapsee as a producer

Taapsee Pannu created a niche for herself in Bollywood by working in content-oriented films like Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Badla and Thappad. After becoming popular in B-Town, Taapsee decided to start her own production house.



Titled Outsiders Films, this banner has been started to bankroll the films of outsiders who try to make a mark for themselves in the industry. The first outing of this banner is going to be Blurr, which stars Taapsee in the lead role.



Ajay Bahl, who made films like BA Pass and Section 375, is the director of this movie. Gulshan Devaiah plays the other lead role in it.



Blurr opted for a direct digital release on Zee5. It will premiere on December 9. Sharing the motion poster, Taapsee tweeted, "There's always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December."

This year, Taapsee came up with multiple films like Loop Lapeta, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu and Dobaara. But none of them managed to become successful films. She needs to score a hit with Blurr at any cost. So, Blurr is going to be an acid test for Taapsee not only as a producer but as an actor too.