Telangana state will set an example in the country over development: Gangula Kamalakar

Telangana Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that the state under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR will set an example for the country in the implementation of development and welfare schemes. He spoke at a meeting organised with the party leaders in the mandal centre, key workers, and leaders of the polling booths over the by-election campaign in Sansthan Narayanapuram of Munugodu constituency.

The minister discussed the arrangements to be carried out for the mobilization of the public on the day of the filing of nomination by Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy for the Munugode by-election. Gangula Kamalakar advised the cadre not only to take the government schemes closer to the people but also to make people aware of the benefits provided by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

He said that TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy's victory is certain and they are campaigning for a massive majority. MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, Gadari Kishore, Sansthan Narayanapur ZPTC Veeramalla Bhanumathi Venkatesh, MPP Gutta Umadevi, Sarpanch Chiklametla Srihari, Fox Chairman Jangareddy, TRS leaders Telangana Biksham, Chiluveru Biksham, Ramu, Shankar, Palle Govardhan Reddy, TRS leaders from Karimnagar participated in the meeting.