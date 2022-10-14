TS SSC Exams: 10th Exams with 6 papers only, SA-1 schedule released

Telangana SSC Exams 2023: Students have to appear for one paper which carries 80 marks instead of two papers for each subject. Remaining 20 marks will be attached to the marks scored by the students in the internal assessment. The Summative Assessment -1 exams which are scheduled from November 1 will be conducted in the above said format.

Here is a good news to the students who are about to appear for the 10th class exams in the present academic year in Telangana. The state education department has announced that this year also the exams will be conducted with 6 papers only instead of 11 papers for 6 subjects.

Due to the Covid pandemic the papers were reduced to 6 for the past two years. Though the department announced in the beginning of the present academic year that it is going to conduct the SSC exams with 11 papers, it took back the earlier decision recently and instructed the officials concerned to prepare the teachers and students to appear for the 10th class exams with 6 papers.

Students have to appear for one paper which carries 80 marks instead of two papers for each subject. Remaining 20 marks will be attached to the marks scored by the students in the internal assessment. The Summative Assessment -1 exams which are scheduled from November 1 will be conducted in the above said format.

Accordingly the schedule of the Summative Assessment-1 Exams with six papers was released on Thursday, October 13. The students who have been in view of 11 papers have to modify their preparation for the exams keeping 6 papers in mind.