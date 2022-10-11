Telangana shines with more expensive agriculture lands

Telangana stood top on the Agri Land Price Index, a survey jointly conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and Hyderabad based company SFarmsIndia.

The survey was conducted with a comparison of prices of agriculture lands in 106 districts of six states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The survey found that as many as 20 districts have most expensive agriculture lands among the 106 districts on the Agri Land Price Index.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana positioned at first on the Index, Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh took second place and followed by Jagtial, Rangareddy and Karimnagar districts respectively. As many as nine districts from Telangana were in Top 10 and 13 districts took place in the Top 20 districts on the Index.

The Agri Land Price Index has blatantly ruled out the apprehension on moving of real estate sector to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of Telangana State. The latest Land Price Index also categorically said that the land prices in Telangana are more expensive not only in comparison with land prices in Andhra Pradesh but also with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to the pro-farmer measures by the state government under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The farm lands in the state have been cultivated under the irrigation projects, reservoirs and canals. There is no trace of arid land in the entire state. The price of the agriculture lands increased to multifold. Simultaneously there is an increase in the land price at residential localities in the nearby places.