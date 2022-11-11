Will the TDP bounce back in Telangana?

It seems that TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is mulling to bring back his two-eye policy towards two Telugu states. He announced this policy more than 12 years back when the demand for Telangana statehood reached at its peak. As an opposition leader in the then combined Andhra Pradesh, he said that he considered his party in Telangana and Andhra-Rayalaseema regions as his two eyes and he would protect its interests in both the regions. The TDP supremo has chosen two-eye policy in order to appease the people from both sides without creating any harm to his vote bank politics.

But his two-eye policy failed to uphold the existence of the party in Telangana after formation of the new state but keeping high expectations on his administrative skills people of residual Andhra Pradesh elected the TDP to power. Now the very existence of the yellow party is in question in the two Telugu states almost eight-half years after the formation of the Telangana state.

His recent re-entry in to Telangana politics after seven years by attending the swearing-in-ceremony of newly appointed Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar became a point to debate in Telangana political circles.

It is learnt that the TDP boss is of opinion that there is a vacuum in Telangana state politics in terms of perfect alternative to the ruling party where the national parties such as the Congress party and the BJP failed to fill it for the last eight years.Though Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's two-week- Bharat Jodo Yatra evoked good response in Telangana, the grand old party is in search of its foot print in the state politics after it lose the deposit in the recent Munugode by-poll. The alleged poaching of MLAs case has troubled the saffron party and it also become one of the reasons behind the defeat of the party candidate in the by-poll.

According to the reliable sources in the yellow party, after considering the above recent developments, Chandrababu felt that this is the right time to give new lease of life to the party in Telangana in order to fill the vacuum in the opposition side to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS party in the state.

With this, the sources said that the TDP supremo wants to bring his two-eye policy, as he said 12 years back that he considered his party in Telangana and Andra Pradesh states as his two eyes and he would protect the interests of the party in both the states, to cash-in prevailing political situation in Telangana.

But it seems to be a herculean task to Chandrababu to bring back the once party cadre and leaders to the TDP fold after a gap of seven years, where most of them switched their loyalty to the ruling TRS party.