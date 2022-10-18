Telangana High Court denies removal of symbols similar to car in Munugode by-election

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi party has received a major blow as the State High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition seeking the removal of election symbols for Munugode by-election that are similar to car symbol.

The TRS party leaders filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court to remove the car-like symbols after election commission has allocated symbols for the independent candidates in the ensuing by-election. TRS leaders alleged that in the 2018 elections due to car-like symbols, their candidates lost the votes due to confusion.



However, the High Court agreed with the arguments of the Election Commission, which said that the list of symbols were already allocated and cannot interfere now.

The party leaders also protested in Chandur on Monday in demand to remover the symbols that are similar to the car.

