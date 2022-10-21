Telangana govt. cancels recognition of BSD DAV School in Banjara Hills

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has directed the district education officer to immediately cancel the recognition of the BSD DAV school in Banjara Hills, which was responsible for the sexual harassment of the LKG girl. The students currently studying in this school are advised to make adjustments in the neighbouring schools so that the academic year is not lost. She clarified that the responsibility of solving the doubts of the parents of the students in this regard is entirely with the DEO.

Announcing that a committee headed by the Education Secretary will be formed to advise the government on the security measures to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the minister stated that the members of this committee will be the director of the school education department, the secretary of the women and child welfare department and the DIG level officers who are monitoring the safety of women in the police department. The committee will submit its report within a week, she said.

The minister said that special measures will be taken regarding the safety of the students based on the report and added that there is a need to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur.