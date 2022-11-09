Telangana gears up to welcome PM Modi with protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to face the heat of Telangana on November 12 as some of the political parties, student unions and other trade unions making arrangements to register their protests on various issues related to the state where the BJP ruled Central Government failed to address them so far.

The Prime Minister is going to dedicate the Fertilizer Corporation of India's unit in Ramagundam to the nation on coming Saturday. He is also proposed to address a public meeting at Ramagundam on the same day. The state BJP leaders under the leadership of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been burning midnight oil to mobilize as many one lakh people especially farmers from Adilabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts to the public meeting.

On the other hand, there is a criticism on dedicating the plant to the nation by Narendra Modi where it has started its operations a year ago.

The political opponents of the saffron party has been raising objection to the Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana by citing the promises made to the state such as railway coach factory at Warangal and integrated steel plant at Bayyaram were not fulfilled by the central government so far.

In this scenario, The Telangana unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) along with like minded parties has decided to launch protests against Modi's visit from November 10.

Rejecting the Central government's decision to auction some of the coal blocks of the company, The Singareni Employees Joint Action Committee has making arrangements to register it's protest on the day of Prime Minister's visit to Telangana.

On the other hand, the Telangana Universities Students Joint Action Committee has announced that it will take up protest programmes on November 12, which coincides with day where Narendra Modi's visit to the state takes place, against the failure of Governor in approving the Common Recruitment Board Bill.