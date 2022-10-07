Telangana farmers able to grow two crops with KCR's efforts: Harish Rao

Telangana Finance and Health Department Minister Harish Rao said that with the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the farmers are able to grow two crops in a year without any problems.



Harish Rao who participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the Atma Committee Chairman, Doultabad Agriculture Market Committee Chairman, and Thoguta Market Committee Chairman of Dubbaka constituency at Komatireddy Rajinikanth Reddy function hall Siddipet District has made the above comments.

Stating that the Telangana government has been taking adequate measures to help the farmers to grow two crops in a year by providing drinking and irrigation water, Harish Rao slammed the central government for creating problems for the farmers in the country by setting up electricity meters to motors.

While responding to the BJP leader's claim that there is no provision for the setting up of electricity meters to the motors, Harish Rao demanded the center to release Rs 12,000 crore to the state that is withheld if their claims are true regarding electricity meters. The Siddipet MLA reiterated that Telangana is the only state, which provides crop insurance of Rs.5 lakh to the farmers besides implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme for 65 lakh farmers. He said that the government had already spent Rs. 4,344 crores on 87,000 farmers.

The minister revealed that the central government was inspired by the Telangana government by implementing Rythu Bandhu, Amrit Sarovar, Har Ghar Ko Jal, and Ambulance 1962 for animals throughout the country.



Earlier, the minister administered oath to Bhaskar Chari as chairman of the Atma Committee of Dubbaka Constituency, Komuraiah as Chairman of the Toguta Agricultural Market Committee, and Ippa Lakshmi as Chairman of Daultabad Market Committee and congratulated them.