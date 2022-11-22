Telangana BJP in trouble, In-charges want to contest in next elections

The Telangana BJP leaders are more interested to contest in next assembly elections and rejecting to take the responsibility of constituency in-charge.

The party sources that as the elections will be held in 10 months, the constituency wise in-charges are requesting the state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh to relieve them from the responsibility and give party ticket to contest in the next elections.

The issue was highlighted at a recent meeting held at state party office in Hyderabad. The sources said that, while addressing the meeting, Tarun Chugh has categorically said that in-charges of assembly constituencies has to take up the responsibility of appointing polling booth committees and they have to work accordingly. At the same time he warned the constituency wise in-charges they will suspended from the party if they failed to appoint booth committee with 22 members.

Feared with the task given by the Tarun Chugh, most of the in-charges requested the party bigwigs to relieve them from the present responsibility. At the same time they want to prepare the party cadre for the next elections by participating in the party programmes at their respective constituencies.

The sources said that the meeting meant to prepare a road map for coming up elections became a head ache to both Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Tarun Chugh when the in-charges opposed the proposal of appointing them at a far away remote constituency instead of their native constituency. It is learnt that the party in-charges want to serve their native constituency, where they want to contest on the party ticket from there and strengthen the party in the meantime. Though the saffron leaders clarified that the assembly constituency wise in-charges will not get a chance to contest in the elections, they became aspirants to the party tickets, where the party bigwigs have been facing a troubled situation.