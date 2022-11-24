Telangana Assembly to meet in December amid political turmoil

At a time the Telangana state is reeling under political turmoil with the MLAs poaching case, Delhi liquor scam, raids of the I-T department and the ED on ministers, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to make the Assembly as a platform to expose the central government's attitude towards the state government. He instructed the officials concerned to conduct the winter session of state assembly for a period of one week in the month of December. It is learnt that the session will mainly discuss on financial position of the state and the sanctions imposed by the Centre in this regard.



The chief minister also instructed ministers Harish Rao and Prashanth Reddy to take necessary measures in order to convene the Assembly session next month.

The state government is of the opinion that it is facing a loss of Rs.40,000 crore in its income due to the sanctions imposed by the central government. The TRS government alleged that the Centre is obstructing the development of Telangana. Thus, the chief minister decided to convene the winter session of the Assembly in order to bring all issues to the notice of the people of the state.