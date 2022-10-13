TDP media coordinator arrested for spreading false news, Naidu flays CID

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has arrested the TDP media coordinator Darapuneni Narendra for allegedly posting false news on social media over the incident where a large-scale gold was seized from a woman at Gannavaram Airport. It is alleged that the arrested was posting false news saying that the woman caught with the Gold is a relative of the CMO official.

The CID has reportedly found that Darapuneni Narendra, the media coordinator at the TDP state headquarters intentionally spread misinformation on social media and made it viral despite the woman caught was not related to the CMO official. It is known that journalist Ankababu was also arrested earlier. However, he was released from jail after court orders.

Meanwhile, TDP national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP Rajendranath Reddy condemning the arrest of Narendra. In the letter, Naidu alleged that CID has been harassing the dissent voices and targetting the opposition TDP with illegal arrests. He questioned what is the need to arrest a person in the night without giving notices under section 41A. Naidu demanded to immediately release Darapaneni Narendra and protect the fundamental rights of a person.