Tamilnadu MP all praise for KCR, welcomes BRS extends full support

With Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing the National Party under the name Bharat Rashtra Samithi on the auspicious day of Dussehra yesterday, the country has turned its eyes to Telangana state. While there was criticism from both the national parties Congress and BJP, the regional parties are extending their support to the BRS and appreciating KCR for taking up a great cause.

Against this backdrop, a prominent Dalit leader, MP, and head of 'Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi' Thirumavalan welcomed KCR's national party saying that it is a great development that the latter who fought and achieved a separate Telangana foraying into national politics.

Lauding the capabilities of K Chandrasekhar Rao, Thirumavalan said that KCR is a unique leader compared to other political leaders, who have a great deal of intelligence. He said that BRS is necessary for the people of the country and announced his party support to KCR.

Earlier, former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy wished that the national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) formed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should succeed at the national level. He attended the party executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he lauded the welfare schemes implemented by the Telangana state government and wished the BRS party could make an impact at the national level. He said there is a need to implement Telangana schemes all over the country.

