Tamil youngster draws KTR's portrait with Telugu alphabets

In a fitting tribute to the infrastructure projects taken up by the KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) in and around Telanagana capital city Hyderabad, a youngster from Tamil Nadu has drawn the portrait of the minister with Telugu alphabets, become viral on social media where the netizens has been appreciating both the Tamilian and KTR.

Ganesh posted the portrait on his twitter handle with a comment "KTRTRS sir, This is Ganesh, from TamilNadu, 17 projects in 6 years. This is an all-time record. I have drawn a pic of you with Telugu letters. It's one of the first drawings of this kind.Would love to hear your opinion on this."

He also added #SRDP, #Happening Hyderabad with the tweet.

Responding to his portrait and appreciation towards the projects taken by the Telangana government, KT Rama Rao posted 'Unique Talent Many Thanks Thiru Ganesh'

SRDP, the short form of Strategic Road Development Project, is the brain child of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which he handed over the SRDP to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) to convert happening city Hyderabad as world-class-city after providing all facilities to the people across the city.

According to officials concerned 33 projects including 17 flyovers were completed under the SDRP in the last six years.

Minister KT Rama Rao recently said that that an amount of Rs.8,000 crore was spent to various infrastructure programmes under the SRDP so far. He said that they are very soon take up phase-two of the SRDP with an amount of Rs.3,500 crores in order to provide more infrastructure facilities to meet the needs of the growing population of the city. In other words, the Telangana state government under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao altogether spending Rs.11,500 crore to the happening city Hyderabad.

In this background, appreciation from a youngster from Tamil Nadu to the SRDP is nothing but a great achievement by the Telangana government in all fronts, the political analysts said.