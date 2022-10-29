Tamannaah changed her strategy!

Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the top heroines in the industry. She managed to cast a spell on the industry with her performances for nearly a decade. Having shared the screen with stars like Chiranjeevi & Prabhas she was once a highly remunerated female lead in Tollywood. She is currently busy with multiple projects.

We have come to know that the actress signed a Malayalam film recently and there seems to be an interesting strategy behind the same.

The reports say that Tamannaah is going to focus more on the number of projects she is going to do and not worry about the remuneration she is going to charge. She decided to let go off the demands about the remuneration but focus more on the visibility.

Tamannaah wants to make her presence felt in multiple languages and because of the same reason, she is open to new offers in many languages.

On the other hand, she was last seen in the Hindi film Babli Bouncer, which failed to impress the audiences.