Sure of debacle, Rajagopal Reddy to fly Australia on the next day of poll outcome

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy indirectly admitted his defeat in the Munugode by poll which scheduled to hold in few hours.

According to the sources, Rajagopal Reddy has booked flight tickets on November 7 where the counting of votes and declaration of the by-election took place on November 6, one day before his proposed journey.

They said that though the recent surveys have revealed that he will secure third position in the by-poll where TRS candidate win the seat and the Congress candidate stood second, Rajagopal Reddy is not sure of even third position in the triangular contest.

The sources also said that the surveys taken up by the people from close circles of the BJP candidate found that KA Paul may secure the third place in the by-poll outcome.

They said that so many factors include forced the by-poll on the people of Munugode with his resignation, securing Rs.18000 crore contract works from the BJP led Central government, the farmhouse scam which went out of proposition where three middlemen said to be from the saffron party tried to convince four TRS MLAs to join the BJP by luring them with Rs.100 crore, civil works and plum posts, people's protest in front of the houses of the BJP leaders when the leaders failed to give good amount and gold to each vote as they promised though Rajagopal Reddy transfer the required amount online to the accounts of the party leaders meant to distribute to the voters may dent the prospectus of the BJP candidate in the by-poll

After considering the above said factors, the sources said that in order to save his face after declaring the election results, Rajagopal Reddy has booked flight tickets to Australia on November 7 where Bhongir Congress MP and his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy staying, who played a spoiled sport with his younger brother by releasing audio clips and appealed the Congress leaders and cadre to vote for his brother who is in fray on the BJP ticket.