Superstar Krishna's unfulfilled wish

Apart from being a star hero, Superstar Krishna was also a successful producer. He bankrolled many super hit films along with his brother Hanumantha Rao under their banner Padmalaya Studios. They hadn't produced only Telugu films but many Hindi movies too.

Padmalaya Studios used to be a big banner in Bollywood in the 1980s and 90s. Krishna wanted to revive it in the Hindi film industry with the remake of Pathala Bhairavi. He wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

Krishna expressed this desire in one of his interviews. Speaking in the interview, Krishna said that director K. Bapayya approached him with the idea of remaking the Telugu classic Pathala Bhairavi in Hindi. Krishna liked the idea and he gave his nod immediately. Thus, they made Pataal Bhairavi in Hindi with Jeetendra in the lead role. It was released in 1985 and became a box-office success.

"Even now, Jeetendra often calls me and expresses his idea of remaking Pathala Bhairavi again with Hrithik Roshan. We may make it soon," Krishna said in that interview. That wish remains unfulfilled now. We have to see if anyone fulfils Krishna's one of last desires.