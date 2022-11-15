Superstar Krishna - the only hero to accept trolls gracefully

By this point, every Telugu person is aware of the list of 'Firsts' by Krishna. Even in his later years, too, he went on to play negative & elder roles very openly.

Apart from the First James Bond film, Cow Boy film, EasternMan color film, 70MM film, DTS film, and Cinema Scope film, he also paved a way for many such firsts in the industry.

Even though his contemporaries try to play the lead, Krishna, very honorably stepped down that race. He is also the first hero to accept the trolls about his dance moments openly.

In fact, he actually did a special number 'Jumbare', which is heard of even today!

Another lesser-known fact about Krishna was that he directed a Hindi movie 'Ishq Hai Tumse', a remake of the Telugu film 'Sampangi', starring Bipasha Basu & Dino Morea and music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Along with this, he successfully made & distributed Hindi films. His journey has spanned over five decades, and his performances have fetched him numerous awards and honours.

He has won a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South in 1997, NTR National Award for the year 2003 and Nandi Award for Best Actor - Alluri Sita Rama Raju (1974). He was also awarded Padma Bhushan in 2009.