Struggle for Second Place in Munugode, BJP blows out 2-financial sources of the Congress

The struggle for second place in Munugode by-poll between the BJP and the Congress reached at a flash point. On the day Congress and BJP workers resorted to physical attacks on each other at the outskirts of Nampally in Nalgonda district, on the day former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's prestigious Bharat Jodo Yatra(BJY) entered the poll-bound Telangana, the saffron party ruled Central Government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of two NGOs the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) guided by departing party chief Sonia Gandhi, based on the findings of alleged violations of the two NGOs by an inter-ministerial committee which was formed by the Union Home Ministry in 2020, one year after Narendra Modi sworn in as Prime Minister of India for the second time.

Though the BJP candidate to the ensuing by-poll to the Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has been putting all his efforts to win the seat including making his brother, Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to make repeated announcement on defeat of Congress candidate Palvai Sarvanthi Reddy and giving a call to the Congress cadre to vote for his brother in the by-poll, the BJP high command is well aware that it's a cakewalk to the TRS candidate in winning the seat with thumping majority.

It is learnt that, the saffron party has been eying on securing second place in the by-poll where it is seeing the Congress party a big hurdle in this regard. The BJP high command has been sensing trouble in the ensuing Assembly elections to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh if it failed to secure a second place in Munugode by-poll outcome where the result may show its ill effect on the Assembly elections to two states where other parties including the Congress posing threat to the saffron brigades' winning prospectus. The political analysts are of opinion that by hook or by crook the BJP has to prove its upper hand on the Congress party in the Munugode by-election by pushing the oldest part to the third position. They are pinpointing the time where cancellation of the FCRA licenses of two NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi at the time Rahul Gandhi's BJY entered the Telangana which may somehow shift the vote base of the BJP either towards the Congress party or to the ruling TRS in the state.