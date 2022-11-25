'State Govt. spending Rs.11,500 crore on infrastructure facilities @ Hyderabad'

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has committed to make the Hyderabad as the best city across the country with better life standards, though the central government has been non-cooperative in this regard.

He inaugurated the four-lane bidirectional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction and another six-lane bidirectional flyover from Kondapur towards ORR at second level crossing Gachibowli at Hyderabad on Friday.

Addressing the gathering the minister said that the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) is the brain child of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which he handed over the SRDP to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) to convert happening city Hyderabad as world-class-city after providing all facilities to the people across the city.

KT Rama Rao has said that now Hyderabad city has been developed as a city with best infrastructure facilities, where no other city in the country reached to this much of facilities so far. He said that an amount of Rs.8,000 crore was spent to various infrastructure programmes under the SRDP so far. He said that they are very soon take up phase-two of the SRDP with an amount of Rs.3,500 crores in order to provide more infrastructure facilities to meet the needs of the growing population of the city.

When it comes to expanding the public transport across the city, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the state finance department to release an amount of Rs.200 crore to the MMTS public transport rail service for expansion, he said.

The minister also said that they are in talks with the central government to take up the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail Service with a distance of 26 Kms from BHEL to Lakdikapul and a distance of 5 Kms from Nagole to LB Nagar a total of 31 kms in the second phase. He said that they are in the hope of the centre will cooperate with the state government in completing the second phase. KT Rama Rao made it clear that they will complete the second phase of the Metro Rail Service irrespective of the centre's cooperation in this regard. They are also planning to build up another distance 32 kms of Metro Rail Service covering a distance of 32 kms from Mindspace to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), he revealed. The minister said that with the above said statistics, the state government is committed to expand the Metro Train public transport covering a distance of 63 kms across the city. He said that the third level of flyover towards Kondapur will be completed with 10 months to clear the traffic congestion at the Gachibowli Junction and Kothaguda flyover will opened to the public in the month of January, 2023. KT Rama Rao reiterated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao committed to make the Hyderabad as the best city across the country with better life standards.

The (GHMC) officials has said that the flyover, which is the 17th flyover and the 33rd project completed under the Strategic Road Development Project (SDRP) in the last six years, will ease the movement of vehicles between the Financial District and Hitech City. The traffic condition will be improved at Kondapur and ORR-Madhapur stretch with the opening of the flyover to the general public.

The flyover will also directly connect the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with main areas through Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road no.45, Durgam Cheruvu, HKC and Financial District.