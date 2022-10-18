SSMB29 inspired by a real-life incident!

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli is finally coming forward for an interesting collaboration soon. The film is yet to get a title but is tentatively titled SSMB29. The latest rumors about the film nagar reveal that the film is based on a real-life incident.



Vijayendra Prasad is currently penning the story for the movie, and he is fully busy in penning the script. The film has an adventure backdrop, and it is already adding to the hype around the film. There are several speculations on the film's cast but nothing is confirmed yet.



Currently, Mahesh Babu is on a personal vacation in Spain, while Rajamouli is in Japan, busy promoting 'RRR' along with the cast. He shall then travel to Los Angeles to begin the Oscar campaign for 'RRR' and shall return to his homeland after a couple of months. Mahesh is expected to complete a couple of schedules for #SSMB28.



The complete details of the film will be out soon.

