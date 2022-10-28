Speculations on Kantara OTT release

Rishab Shetty played the lead role in the recently released blockbuster Kantara. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty too. The movie is performing extremely well at the box office. There are currently a lot of speculations on social media that the film will have its digital release soon.



The reports on social media reveal that the film will have a grand release on the 4th of November on OTT. However, there is no clarity on when the film will hit the OTT. On this note, the film's producer has given a clarity on social media that the release is not happening on November 4th.



Karthik Gowda, the film's producer wrote, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th." he tweeted,



The film's cast includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. More details about the film's OTT release will be out soon.

