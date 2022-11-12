Special teaser of Pushpa 2 to be out next month

Pushpa: The Rise has become a very big hit at the box office. Now, it is the time for Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun plays the lead role in the film while Rashmika Mandanna is on board to play the film's female lead role. Interestingly, the makers are busy with the shoot now and they have decided to release a special promo soon.



If the reports are believed to be true, a special promo from the movie is going to be out next month. The team wants to release it along with the prints of the part 2 of Avatar in the Telugu states. The shoot is currently progressing at a specially erected set in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun is yet to join the shoot but director Sukumar is filming the scenes, involving the other actors in the film. Most likely, the plan is to drop the special teaser on the 16th of December. The team is working towards meeting the deadline. However, an official confirmation on the same is expected to be out soon.

'Pushpa 2' also stars Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers produces the film.